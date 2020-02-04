Global  

10 coronavirus cases found from cruise ship quarantined in Japan

euronews Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
10 coronavirus cases found from cruise ship quarantined in Japan
Japan to quarantine ship amid coronavirus fears

Japan to quarantine ship amid coronavirus fears 00:53

 Japan's government said it would quarantine a Yokohama-bound cruise ship after a Hong Kong man who sailed on it tested positive for coronavirus.

Ten test positive on quarantined ship in Japan [Video]Ten test positive on quarantined ship in Japan

Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed on Wednesday that 10 people on the ship had tested positive for..

Cruise Passengers Scared And Don't Know What's Happening [Video]Cruise Passengers Scared And Don't Know What's Happening

A Russian couple trapped on the cruise ship off the Italian coast which has been quarantined following coronavirus fears say they are &quot;very scared&quot; about what is happening.

China virus toll nears 500; cruise ships, Hong Kong flights hit

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China passed 490 on Wednesday, as two U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong following the first fatality...
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China passed 490 on Wednesday, as two U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong following the first fatality...
Reuters Also reported by •SBSNew Zealand HeraldNews24Belfast Telegraph

Sarika41101863

Sarika Bhagwat RT @LillyMaryPinto: The 3rd case of coronavirus in India has been reported in Kerala The 1st 2 cases were also found in Kerala All 3 pati… 18 minutes ago

parvez1

parvez ahmed RT @DrIanWeissman: 10 coronavirus cases found from cruise ship quarantined in Japan https://t.co/ESoTdusj2i via @nbcnews 25 minutes ago

NickSloanKCK

Nick Sloan 10 #coronavirus cases found from cruise ship quarantined in Japan https://t.co/8xTNZMYTyG via @nbcnews 28 minutes ago

holly_diskey

Holly Diskey Global concerns rise as new cases of Coronavirus NOT IMPORTED FROM CHINA found, and Death Toll Rises. More Chinese… https://t.co/XiEohJDomO 29 minutes ago

KGNSnews

KGNS News 10 coronavirus cases found from cruise ship quarantined in Japan https://t.co/0jFuiM5X5N 32 minutes ago

dawn_com

Dawn.com Global concerns have risen as more countries found cases that were not imported from China and 10 people tested pos… https://t.co/mVbzMKmX5o 1 hour ago

ANDREA08679408

ANDREA RT @raybae689: 10 coronavirus cases found from cruise ship quarantined in Japan https://t.co/oJJ3hF4LC1 https://t.co/0Qz4dIsr4L 1 hour ago

ANDREA08679408

ANDREA RT @raybae689: 10 coronavirus cases found from cruise ship quarantined in Japan https://t.co/St1PPCQ89T https://t.co/K4lPoqwyMS 1 hour ago

