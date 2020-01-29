World currently ‘not in a pandemic’ of China virus: WHO

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus , which has spread from China to two dozen countries, does not yet constitute a "pandemic". "Currently we are not in a pandemic," Sylvie Briand, head of WHO's Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness division, told reporters in Geneva . Instead, she said, "we are at the phase where it is an epidemic with multiple foci." The disease has killed more than 425 people and infected a further 20,000 in China, nearly all of them in central Hubei province -- the epicentre of the outbreak -- and spread to two-dozen countries since it emerged in December. Briand said that while there is rapid spread of...


