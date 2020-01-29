Global  

World currently ‘not in a pandemic’ of China virus: WHO

WorldNews Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
World currently ‘not in a pandemic’ of China virus: WHOThe World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, which has spread from China to two dozen countries, does not yet constitute a "pandemic". "Currently we are not in a pandemic," Sylvie Briand, head of WHO’s Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness division, told reporters in Geneva. Instead, she said, "we are at the phase where it is an epidemic with multiple foci." The disease has killed more than 425 people and infected a further 20,000 in China, nearly all of them in central Hubei province -- the epicentre of the outbreak -- and spread to two-dozen countries since it emerged in December. Briand said that while there is rapid spread of...
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Number Of People Infected With Coronavirus Surged By More Than 3K Overnight

Number Of People Infected With Coronavirus Surged By More Than 3K Overnight 01:58

 Experts from the World Health Organization said the virus is an epidemic in China but not a pandemic, meaning that it has not reached the epidemic stage in other continents.

