Macy's to close 125 stores, shed 2,000 corporate jobs

WorldNews Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Macy’s to close 125 stores, shed 2,000 corporate jobsMacy’s announced Tuesday it would be shuttering 125 of its least productive stores within three years, cutting 2,000 corporate jobs and closing its offices in Cincinnati and San Francisco, leaving New York as its sole headquarters. The 125 stores, which includes the 30 store closures announced last month, account for...
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati
News video: Macy's to close corporate headquarters in Cincinnati in massive restructuring

Macy's to close corporate headquarters in Cincinnati in massive restructuring 01:29

 Macy's Inc. will close its corporate headquarters in downtown Cincinnati as part of a massive restructuring that includes the elimination of 2,000 corporate jobs and the closure of 125 stores in the next three years.

Macy's Will Close 125 Department Stores [Video]Macy's Will Close 125 Department Stores

Macy's said Tuesday that it will close 125 stores over the next three years, nearly one fifth of the department store chain's total locations.

Papyrus to Close All Stores [Video]Papyrus to Close All Stores

Papyrus to Close All Stores The popular mall staple, known for selling stationery and greeting cards, will close all 254 stores. Schurman Fine Paper, the store’s parent company, filed for Chapter..

Macy's to close 125 stores, shed 2,000 corporate jobs

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy's says it is closing 125 of its least productive stores and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs as the struggling department store tries to...
SeattlePI.com

Macy's is closing nearly 30 stores in 19 states. Is your location on the list?

Macy's is closing 28 Macy's stores and one Bloomingdale's location in the next couple months. Is your store on the list?
USATODAY.com

