Disney results lifted by 'Star Wars' and 'Frozen'

WorldNews Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Disney results lifted by 'Star Wars' and 'Frozen'San Francisco: Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday delivered better-than-expected results in the past quarter, fueled by box office hits from its latest “Star Wars” and “Frozen” films and a strong consumer response to its new Disney+ streaming service. Profits in the three months to December 28 dipped 24 per cent from a year ago to $2.1 billion (Dh7.7 billion) while revenues surged 36 per cent to $21 billion. “We had a strong first...
