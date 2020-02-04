Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Etihad Airways > Etihad sells 38 planes in deal valued at $1b

Etihad sells 38 planes in deal valued at $1b

WorldNews Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Etihad sells 38 planes in deal valued at $1bDubai: Etihad Airways said on Tuesday it would sell 38 aircraft to an investment firm and a leasing company in a deal valued at $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion). Etihad said it would sell 38 aircraft — 22 Airbus A330s and 16 Boeing 777-300ERs — in the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Abu Dhabi's long-troubled Etihad sells 38 planes for $1B

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Abu Dhabi's long-troubled Etihad Airways said Tuesday it would sell 38 aircraft to an investment firm and a leasing company...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

banuakbez

Banu Akbez🌷 (#fba & instagram @banuakbez) RT @gulf_news: Etihad sells 38 planes in deal valued at $1b https://t.co/6GJpN3Smlc 4 hours ago

gulf_news

Gulf News Etihad sells 38 planes in deal valued at $1b https://t.co/6GJpN3Smlc 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.