Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Federal Reserve > Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB scandal

Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB scandal

WorldNews Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB scandalThe U.S. Federal Reserve said on Tuesday that it permanently barred a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive from the banking industry over his role in Malaysia's multi-billion-dollar 1MDB corruption scandal. ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Goldman may admit guilt in 1MDB probe [Video]Goldman may admit guilt in 1MDB probe

Goldman Sachs is in talks with the U.S. government to pay up to $2 billion and admit guilt to resolve a probe into its role in a sweeping Malaysia corruption scandal, according to a source. Fred..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change [Video]Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change

Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change. On Dec. 16, Goldman Sachs announced their plan to invest $750 billion towards fighting climate change by 2030. . The money will help..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB scandal

The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Tuesday that it permanently barred a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive from the banking industry over his role in...
Reuters India

U.S. Federal Reserve bars Goldman Sachs executive from industry for role in 1MDB scandal

The U.S. Federal Reserve announced Tuesday it had permanently barred Goldman Sachs executive Andrea Vella from the banking industry for his role in Malaysia's...
Reuters


Tweets about this

NyawiraNjoroge

Nyawira Njoroge, PhD RT @Reuters: Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB scandal https://t.co/L259WeDQDh https://t.co/W9dANgtJje 1 hour ago

archiebird4

Archiebird RT @archiebird4: Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB scandal https://t.co/ijrtAE60n5 justice? At LAST? 1 hour ago

BenPaulMARKETS

Ben Paul Federal Reserve bars former #GoldmanSachs executive for role in #1MDB scandal https://t.co/rrezKeCsDA 1 hour ago

Reuters

Reuters Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB scandal https://t.co/L259WeDQDh https://t.co/W9dANgtJje 1 hour ago

readtheedge_sg

The Edge Singapore Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB scandal https://t.co/hJg2YG4ySp 2 hours ago

EagleMountain6

Eagle Mountain Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in... https://t.co/ywLNhKRV5k 2 hours ago

SpiesWe

Natsarim Ema RT @AnonsSynonymous: U.S. Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role... https://t.co/PTK9OdPc3z 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.