You just lived through the warmest January on record



Recent related videos from verified sources Blue Fox Heating and Cooling Sponsoring Non-Profit of the Month The owners of Blue Fox Heating and Cooling have a passion for the local community. That's why, every month until January of 2021 the business will donate $1,000 to local non-profits. Credit: WLFIPublished 21 minutes ago CSX faces lawsuit in January crash CSX is facing another lawsuit, but for an accident that happened before the recent deadly crash at the Main Street crossing. Credit: WXXVDT2Published 55 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources January 2020 warmest on record: EU climate service Paris (AFP) Feb 4, 2020 Last month was the warmest January on record globally, while in Europe temperatures were a balmy three degrees Celsius above the...

Terra Daily 1 week ago



Antarctica just hit 18C - its highest temperature ever recorded Just days after the earth saw its warmest January on record, Antarctica has broken its warmest temperature ever recorded. A reading of 18C was taken at Esperanza...

New Zealand Herald 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this