Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > WADA seeks public hearing for Russia case

WADA seeks public hearing for Russia case

The Age Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The World Anti-Doping Agency wants a rare public hearing for sport's highest court to judge a four-year slate of punishments faced by Russia for persistent cheating.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

WADA asks sports court to open Russia case to public hearing

GENEVA (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency wants a rare public hearing for sport’s highest court to judge a four-year slate of punishments faced by Russia...
Seattle Times

World Anti Doping Agency asks CAS for public hearing of Russia case

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it has asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a public hearing on its case for Russia's exclusion from...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.