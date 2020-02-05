Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Rask makes 25 saves in shutout, Bruins blank Canucks 4-0

Rask makes 25 saves in shutout, Bruins blank Canucks 4-0

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist, Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots for his third shutout this season and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. Brad Marchand, David Krejci and Karson Kuhlman also scored. Charlie McAvoy […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rask makes 25 saves in shutout, Bruins blank Canucks 4-0

Rask makes 25 saves in shutout, Bruins blank Canucks 4-0Rask makes 25 saves in shutout, Bruins blank Canucks 4-0
FOX Sports

Bruins blank Canucks, offensive onslaught helps Boston extend win streak to 4 games

Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist, Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots for his third shutout this season and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.