Ovechkin near 700 after 27th hat trick; Caps beat Kings 4-2

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin recorded his 27th career hat trick and raised his career goal total to 698 during a five-minute stretch of the third period, rallying the Washington Capitals to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. Ovechkin, who is closing in on becoming the eighth player in NHL […]
