Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hong Kong > Hong Kong conducts health checks on cruise ship denied Taiwan docking

Hong Kong conducts health checks on cruise ship denied Taiwan docking

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A cruise ship which has been denied entry to the southern Taiwan port of Kaohsiung docked on Wednesday in Hong Kong, with all passengers and crew undergoing health checks, Cable TV reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits 'shortcomings'

Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits 'shortcomings' 04:50

 Death announced after China records biggest single-day increase in fatalities since outbreak began late last year.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong residents queue for protective masks as first death from coronavirus reported in the city [Video]Hong Kong residents queue for protective masks as first death from coronavirus reported in the city

As coronavirus spreads across the globe, residents in Hong Kong were seen queuing for protective masks today (February 4). On Tuesday, Hong Kong reported its first death from the coronavirus..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published

Japan to quarantine ship amid coronavirus fears [Video]Japan to quarantine ship amid coronavirus fears

Japan&apos;s government said it would quarantine a Yokohama-bound cruise ship after a Hong Kong man who sailed on it tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China virus toll nears 500, airlines cut Hong Kong flights, cases found on cruise ship

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China passed 490 on Wednesday, as two U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong following the first fatality...
Reuters Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Japan screens some 3,700 aboard quarantined cruise ship after Hong Kong coronavirus case

Health screening began on Tuesday for some 3,700 passengers and crew aboard a cruise liner held in quarantine at the Japanese port of Yokohama, after a Hong Kong...
Reuters Also reported by •Japan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this

STcom

The Straits Times Coronavirus: Hong Kong conducts health checks on cruise ship denied Taiwan docking https://t.co/SAL3FMjHdL 1 minute ago

24sante_fr

BonneSante Hong Kong conducts health checks on cruise ship denied Taiwan docking https://t.co/fMJh7GarNG https://t.co/R4h4JPsmmU 2 minutes ago

karldotcom

karldotcom Coronavirus: Hong Kong conducts health checks on cruise ship denied Taiwan docking https://t.co/w82Z09vy8V… https://t.co/6gs782htXF 6 minutes ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Hong Kong conducts health checks on cruise ship denied Taiwan docking - Reuters https://t.co/YKkppmZlZs via @skinnergj 7 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Hong Kong conducts health checks on cruise ship denied Taiwan docking https://t.co/wW5G01vDTy 8 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Hong Kong Conducts Health Checks on Cruise Ship Denied Taiwan Docking https://t.co/bgL9QmfhN7 11 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Hong Kong conducts health checks on cruise ship denied Taiwan docking: A cruise ship which has b… https://t.co/oVW0tCetQ5 14 minutes ago

FlfoLinda

BSMG and FLFO Hong Kong conducts health checks on cruise ship denied Taiwan docking https://t.co/M2UQ8EcqGR https://t.co/dytlbjHhyn 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.