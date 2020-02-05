Global  

Trump and Pelosi Exchange Snubs at the State of the Union Address

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
He declined to shake her outstretched hand. She omitted his ceremonial introduction and ripped up his speech.
News video: Trump Snubs Pelosi Handshake

Trump Snubs Pelosi Handshake 00:15

 President Trump appeared to ignore House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s offer of a handshake before giving his State of the Union address.

Senator Kennedy invites Senate custodian to State of the Union for the third time [Video]Senator Kennedy invites Senate custodian to State of the Union for the third time

For the third year in a row, Sen. John Kennedy invited a Senate custodian to the State of the Union. According to Politico, she will head President Donald Trump’s address from the public seats..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Pelosi rips apart Trump's SOTU speech... literally [Video]Pelosi rips apart Trump's SOTU speech... literally

A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump snubbing her outstretched hand and Pelosi ripping..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published


Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi exchange snubs at the State of the Union Address


Indian Express

Trump snubs Nancy Pelosi's handshake offer at the State of the Union

President Donald Trump snubbed a handshake offer from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who extended her hand to the commander-in-chief as he prepared to...
Mashable


