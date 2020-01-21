Global  

Venezuela opposition leader attends State of the Union

WorldNews Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Venezuela opposition leader attends State of the UnionWASHINGTON (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó drew a standing ovation from Republicans and Democrats in a rare moment of political unity as President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union speech Tuesday. Trump called Guaidó the “true and legitimate” leader of Venezuela and said President Nicolas Maduro is a “tyrant" as...
