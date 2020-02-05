Man arrested as police operation shuts down Melbourne CBD

A man has been arrested and multiple roads in Melbourne's CBD have been put into lockdown while the bomb squad attends the scene.



Recent related news from verified sources Man 'driving erratically' before dramatic Melbourne CBD arrest A man has been arrested after driving erratically with multiple roads in Melbourne's CBD put into lockdown but police say the incident wasn't terror-related.

SBS 41 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Jimmy RT @SBSNews: A man has been arrested and multiple roads in Melbourne's CBD have been put into lockdown while the bomb squad attends the sce… 11 minutes ago Those SKYRAILS NEWS 🚫🚝🏚🚫 Nothing good ever happens under a train bridge. #Melbourne #skyrail Man arrested as police operation shuts down M… https://t.co/WhIFTTaIi0 58 minutes ago Adam Pulford "Police shut down the Flinders & William st intersection on Wed arvo following the arrest. The closed-off area was… https://t.co/FR9jZQAIz2 1 hour ago SBS News A man has been arrested and multiple roads in Melbourne's CBD have been put into lockdown while the bomb squad atte… https://t.co/jHyv02PzGu 1 hour ago 💙sarah#⃝ imagine having***with yg and he shuts the whole operation down cause the sound of his***clapping was actually… https://t.co/a0m6PF0F4z 6 days ago