Maruti Suzuki kicks off Auto Expo with Concept FUTURO-e

Hindu Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The concept is aimed at bringing together nuances of a coupé to an SUV
News video: Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Futuro-e, promises cleaner future

Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Futuro-e, promises cleaner future 02:12

 Maruti Suzuki India kickstarted the Auto Expo 2020 on Feb 05 by taking curtains off its electric coupe concept, the Futuro-e.

Maruti Suzuki to display 17 products to Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki will utilise the upcoming Auto Expo to showcase future-ready vehicles. The largest carmakers will display CNG, hybrid and electric vehicles at the...
IndiaTimes

Auto Expo live: Maruti unveils concept Futuro-E

15th edition of Auto Expo 2020 starts today, and several car makers will take centre stage at the marquee event to showcase their products and concepts. Stay...
IndiaTimes

AEMotorShow

Auto Expo -The Motor Show 2020 RT @thehindubiz: “The India-first preview reflects the importance of Indian customers in Suzuki’s business. Concept FUTURO-e has been conce… 31 seconds ago

thehindubiz

The Hindu Business “The India-first preview reflects the importance of Indian customers in Suzuki’s business. Concept FUTURO-e has bee… https://t.co/jGRMa3R1Nd 8 minutes ago

Renuks

Renuka Kirpalani Auto Expo kicks of with Maruti Suzuki unveiling the concept Futuro e electric SuV . It speaks of the future design… https://t.co/5gLPaQOIrX 3 hours ago

Carandbike5

Carandbike Maruti Suzuki to have 17-car display at Auto Expo 2020 With exactly a week left before Auto Expo 2020 kicks off, M… https://t.co/tpRbk3RwG5 1 week ago

