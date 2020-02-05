Global  

Report: At least 138 sent from US to El Salvador were killed

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least 138 people deported to El Salvador from the U.S. in recent years were subsequently killed, Human Rights Watch says in a new report that comes as the Trump administration makes it harder for Central Americans to seek refuge here. A majority of the deaths documented by Human Rights Watch in […]
