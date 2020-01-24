Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pelosi rips Trump speech. Right there on the podium

Pelosi rips Trump speech. Right there on the podium

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — And then she tore up the speech. No sooner had President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union address than House Speaker Pelosi ripped the paper it was printed on in two. Right there, on camera, behind Trump’s back. As he stepped down, she ripped again. Then a third time. And […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump can't be acquitted 'if you don't have witnesses' -Pelosi [Video]Trump can't be acquitted 'if you don't have witnesses' -Pelosi

During her weekly briefing Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that U.S. President Donald Trump cannot be acquitted without a proper trial that includes witnesses and documentation.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:42Published

Trump To Attend March For Life [Video]Trump To Attend March For Life

President Donald Trump will attend the March For Life, and anti-abortion rally in Washington, D.C. According to Business Insider, it will be the first time a sitting president attend the match. Trump..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump uses State of Union to campaign; Pelosi rips up speech in dissent

Standing before a Congress and nation sharply divided by impeachment, President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address Tuesday to extol a “Great...
Denver Post

Pelosi Addresses Ripping Up Trump Speech: ‘The Courteous Thing to Do Considering the Alternatives’

When President *Donald Trump* finished his State of the Union address tonight, Speaker *Nancy Pelosi* immediately ripped it up.
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

joyeta_e

Joyeta E.Anderson 👩🏽‍⚕️Hour Cometh when the DOW Starts dropping 500, 1,000 returning to Obama 1/20/17! Speech:… https://t.co/8ZqL7Ilt9Q 2 seconds ago

GAbuzaid

Gamal Abuzaid RT @Reuters: Watch President Donald Trump snub top Democrat Nancy Pelosi's outstretched hand, while Pelosi rips apart a copy of his remarks… 3 seconds ago

JohnFCorbin

John F Corbin RT @TriCiArtPeace: ⬇ --> Pelosi rips up trump's horrific speech filled with lies. --> trump is ripping apart this country to benefit hims… 4 seconds ago

tommygambino19

Tommy Gambino RT @shannonrwatts: That moment when Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up Trump’s speech at the end of #SOTU. 👑 👑 👑 https://t.co/dyMAx9NGxc 5 seconds ago

Wellness4You13

Bond 007*TeamPelosi* PresidentElizabethWarren🇺🇸 RT @basementvegan: Nancy Pelosi calls it a night and rips up the text of Trump's speech. #SOTU2020 #NancyPelosi #Trumpspeech https://t.co/… 6 seconds ago

Wtrogers4

WrogersUSA1st!🇺🇸 RT @DanCrenshawTX: President Trump delivers an uplifting, unifying speech about how America is stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ev… 6 seconds ago

Redhead4645

RED Trumper🌟🌟🌟Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @Aliciastarr001: WATCH: Pelosi RIPS UP Trump’s Speech During State Of The Union, Gets Ripped On Social Media - “Pelosi ripped up: One… 7 seconds ago

JuiceYoungblood

tyren youngblood RT @HuffPost: "It was the courteous thing to do." Nancy Pelosi made a statement tonight by ripping Trump's #SOTU speech. https://t.co/kmFDu… 8 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.