Texas A&M downs Missouri 68-51 behind Nebo

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M finally was able to exhale at home. “It felt good to back in the flow of things,” said forward Josh Nebo, who led the Aggies with 18 points. A&M snapped a three-game home losing streak and defeated Missouri 68-51 on Tuesday night. The Aggies (11-10, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) […]
