UBNM Opinion: With Mookie Betts on board, it's World Series or bust for Los Angeles Dodgers https://t.co/1rPNHzq7MZ (via… https://t.co/eYiRj2zTXn 1 hour ago voiceofthehwy Opinion: With Mookie Betts on board, it's World Series or bust for Los Angeles Dodgers https://t.co/FxZGh0aGj3 https://t.co/KCg4OwWhGe 2 hours ago soccerman Opinion: With Mookie Betts on board, it's World Series or bust for Los Angeles Dodgers The Dodgers have won the NL… https://t.co/xTKkIANGxt 3 hours ago VCSSports Opinion: With Mookie Betts on board, it's World Series or bust for Los Angeles Dodgers https://t.co/6ECo22XQHK 3 hours ago JoeMa @armyillini And it is highly unlikely that they find a better use for that money than Mookie Betts. We will see. Bu… https://t.co/OOE5JBmAOW 4 hours ago Jared @BR_MLB @alexspeier Unpopular Redsox fan opinion: Mookie Betts is overrated money-wise. Very talented player don't… https://t.co/P67An9P2JE 6 hours ago The Book of Boone May be an unpopular opinion but I don’t want the Red Sox to trade Mookie Betts. He’s a lock to not resign with th… https://t.co/Ig7Dtny9sE 15 hours ago Alvaro G. Venegas David Price contract 2020, 2021 & 2022 at $32 million per year, & Mookie Betts cost $25 million 4 2020 then he is a… https://t.co/16m8uHn8Rp 3 days ago