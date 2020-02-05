Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Gene Reynolds > 'M*A*S*H,' 'Lou Grant' co-creator Gene Reynolds dies at 96

'M*A*S*H,' 'Lou Grant' co-creator Gene Reynolds dies at 96

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Gene Reynolds, who co-created 1970s TV shows "M*A*S*H" and "Lou Grant," has died at 96.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StarFortress

ISMV Happy New Year Fortress RT @KFIAM640: #GeneReynolds was a six-time Emmy winner, including two outstanding drama series prizes for ``Lou Grant'' and one comedy seri… 14 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy 'M*A*S*H,' 'Lou Grant' co-creator Gene Reynolds dies at 96 https://t.co/znpovyuvzE https://t.co/u6S5TFncnk 28 minutes ago

Canoe

Canoe LOS ANGELES — Six-time Emmy winner Gene Reynolds, known for his writing, directing and producing for the lauded soc… https://t.co/aVCO9USUoP 2 hours ago

garykingofscots

Gary Edward Johnson RT @DailyMailCeleb: Gene Reynolds, co-creator of M*A*S*H*, dies aged 96 https://t.co/rRxxjMIEwq https://t.co/sLIbSfoVFk 2 hours ago

JGreenImages

JGreen Images Gene Reynolds, co-creator of M*A*S*H* and Lou Grant, passes away at the age of 96 via https://t.co/hmFBXIwBfS https://t.co/aSdl6YoWaf 2 hours ago

SMcK17

Shawn McKenzie 🇺🇸 'M*A*S*H,' 'Lou Grant' co-creator Gene Reynolds dies at 96 https://t.co/ZXwmiB1m6P - @usatoday 2 hours ago

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Gene Reynolds, co-creator of M*A*S*H* and Lou Grant, passes away at the age of 96 https://t.co/zfhQXvY6p7 #Gossip 3 hours ago

CarlMacGowan

Carl MacGowan RT @JoanGralla: Gene Reynolds, co-creator of M*A*S*H* and Lou Grant, passes away at the age of 96 | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/xsZA9j2v… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.