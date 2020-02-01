Trial to begin in stabbing death on San Francisco-area train

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A trial is beginning for a parolee charged with stabbing an 18-year-old woman to death on a California subway platform and wounding her sister, an attack that drew national attention. Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday in the trial against John Lee Cowell, 29, a transient with a history of […] 👓 View full article

