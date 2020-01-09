Global  

Australian bank official says virus is an economic unknown

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s deadly wildfires will have no impact on the nation’s economic growth this year but the impact of a new virus is still unknown, the head of the Australian central bank said on Wednesday. The wildfires have killed 33 people and destroyed more than 3,000 homes in the nation’s southeast. The […]
Recent related news from verified sources

China central bank sees temporary economic impact from virus, pledges support measures

China's central bank said it will use various monetary policy tools to ensure liquidity remains reasonably ample, and added that the broader economic impact from...
Reuters India

