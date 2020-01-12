Global  

From selling paani-puri to smashing century at ICC U19 World Cup: Here is Yashasvi Jaiswal's inspirational journey

DNA Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Yashasvi Jaiswal's inspirational journey from selling paani-puri seller to smashing century against Pakistan at ICC U19 World Cup for India will definitely inspire you.
Amitabh Bachchan praises India U19 team over win against Pak

Amitabh Bachchan expressed pride over Indian cricket team after its landslide victory against Pakistan in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday. Heaping...
Mid-Day

ICC U19 World Cup 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal' century helps India defeat Pakistan and cruise into finals

Defending champions India defeated Pakistan to make it to the finals of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020.
DNA


