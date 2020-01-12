Dr. Rahul Dubey RT @dna: From selling paani-puri to smashing century at ICC U19 World Cup: Here is Yashasvi Jaiswal's inspirational journey . . . #Yashasvi… 11 minutes ago Arjun Anpat RT @SportsEpilogue: From selling paani puri to becoming the highest run getter in the U-19 World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal has come a long way… 27 minutes ago DNA From selling paani-puri to smashing century at ICC U19 World Cup: Here is Yashasvi Jaiswal's inspirational journey… https://t.co/cgbtHYhOkz 34 minutes ago Harish kumar RT @cricketwallah: From living in a tent and selling paani puri to playing as an opener for India Under 19 and leading the team’s charge in… 2 hours ago Sports Epilogue From selling paani puri to becoming the highest run getter in the U-19 World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal has come a long… https://t.co/wNQILzsmHP 2 hours ago Srikanth One more reason why selling Panipuri is beneficial than eating them; From selling paani-puri to setting WC on fire… https://t.co/mzyVvEPWfX 3 hours ago Surendra Ghaskadbi From selling paani-puri to setting WC on fire - Yashasvi Jaiswal proves there's no substitute for hard work | Crick… https://t.co/AuN3vmQj3Y 3 hours ago