State of the Union: A fact-check of Trump's claims on the economy

JoAnn Stewart RT @TIME: Here are the facts behind President Trump's 2020 State of the Union claims #SOTUS https://t.co/aZ1TFpL4rP 19 seconds ago Jeffrey Levin "Before I took office, health insurance premiums had more than doubled in just 5 years." https://t.co/83nciDHR1g 33 seconds ago Politic'eur “I also promised citizens I would impose tariffs to confront China's massive theft of America's jobs. Our strategy… https://t.co/MnJgZulhUw 34 seconds ago sherry RT @kylegriffin1: Trump: "The United States has become the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world, by far." NBC News: "Tr… 36 seconds ago The Stranger Project “As we defend American lives, we are working to end America’s wars in the Middle East.” via NYT https://t.co/AW2wcXXeIK 38 seconds ago The Stranger Project “Three years ago, the barbarians of ISIS held over 20,000 square miles of territory in Iraq and Syria. Today, the I… https://t.co/320HxC3KBM 39 seconds ago Gerard Nerren "“As we defend American lives, we are working to end America’s wars in the Middle East.”" by Thomas Gibbons-Neff vi… https://t.co/kr4peaxiqD 42 seconds ago Gerard Nerren "“Three years ago, the barbarians of ISIS held over 20,000 square miles of territory in Iraq and Syria. Today, the… https://t.co/fh7uxWvReo 42 seconds ago