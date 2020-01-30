251 Canadians among cruise ship passengers quarantined in Japan after coronavirus outbreak
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Princess Cruises confirmed the passenger count on the Diamond Princess in an email to CBC News on Tuesday night. None of the Canadian passengers have tested positive for the virus during the first phase of screening, the email says.
The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China passed 490 on Wednesday, as two U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong following the first fatality... Reuters Also reported by •Mid-Day •WorldNews •SBS