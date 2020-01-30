Global  

251 Canadians among cruise ship passengers quarantined in Japan after coronavirus outbreak

CBC.ca Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Princess Cruises confirmed the passenger count on the Diamond Princess in an email to CBC News on Tuesday night. None of the Canadian passengers have tested positive for the virus during the first phase of screening, the email says.
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Concerns of virus outbreak on ship docked in HK

Concerns of virus outbreak on ship docked in HK 00:33

 The World Dream, a cruise ship with 1800 passengers on board, docked at Hong Kong&apos;s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on Wednesday (February 5) amid concerns of coronavirus infection on board.

