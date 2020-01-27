Global  

Two cruise ships ordered into quarantine as virus death toll nears 500

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Thousands of passengers and crew on two cruise ships in Asian waters were placed in quarantine on Wednesday, as the death toll from an outbreak of a fast-spreading coronavirus rose to nearly 500.
News video: Inside Wuhan as virus deaths shoot over 420

Inside Wuhan as virus deaths shoot over 420 02:27

 One expat living in Wuhan gives a tour of the city on lockdown, as Chinese authorities say the number of deaths shot up by over 60 in one day, bringing the death toll to over 420. Michelle Hennessy reports.

