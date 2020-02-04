Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Disney Plus hits nearly 29 million subscribers in three months

Disney Plus hits nearly 29 million subscribers in three months

Hindu Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The streaming service launched in November to compete with online video services like Netflix and Amazon Prime
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Roaring Mouse Is Eating Away At Netflix's Cheddar [Video]A Roaring Mouse Is Eating Away At Netflix's Cheddar

LucasFilm Disney's streaming service, Disney Plus, has gained 26.5 million subscribers since launching November 12th.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Disney Plus Garnered 28.6 Million Paid Subscribers Since Launch [Video]Disney Plus Garnered 28.6 Million Paid Subscribers Since Launch

The Walt Disney Company, in its first earnings call since the launch of Disney Plus, beat analyst expectations.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Disney+ Reveals Release Dates for 'Mandalorian' Season 2, 'WandaVision' Debut and More

In related news, the new streaming service has successfully amassed 28.6 million Disney+ subscribers in the first three months since it was lauched on November...
AceShowbiz

Apple TV+ Competitor Disney+ Already Has Over 28 Million Subscribers

In the first three months following its launch, Disney+ has accumulated 28.6 million subscribers, Disney CEO Bob Iger said today during Disney's Q1 earnings...
MacRumours.com


Tweets about this

TweetsByAkshat

∆K$H∆T RT @TheHinduCinema: #DisneyPlus is currently available in the U.S., Canada, The Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. #Disney expects gr… 37 minutes ago

TVAmy

Amy Wood 7 News Are you a Disney+ subscriber? https://t.co/YDafCtO8wt via WSPA7 45 minutes ago

TBANNnews

TBANN Disney Plus Hits Nearly 29M Subscribers In 3 Months https://t.co/liy2kbZQl9 47 minutes ago

limanews

limanews Disney Plus streamer hits nearly 29M subscribers in 3 months https://t.co/i34hYZ218I 51 minutes ago

banglanews_eng

News from Bangladesh Disney Plus hits nearly 29M subscribers in 3 months Disney said its Disney Plus streaming service reached nearly 29… https://t.co/VyHNeTLijJ 1 hour ago

TheHinduCinema

The Hindu Cinema #DisneyPlus is currently available in the U.S., Canada, The Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. #Disney expect… https://t.co/INgOdDD2Be 1 hour ago

blossomdai

Blossom Dailey "Disney Plus Hits Nearly 29M Subscribers in 3 Months" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/08tNMvgcG3 1 hour ago

wics_abc20

WICS ABC 20 Disney said its Disney Plus streaming service reached nearly 29 million paid subscribers in less than three months. https://t.co/hLgEuY874f 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.