Kajal Aggarwal unveils her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Hindu Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The ‘Indian 2’ star becomes the first south Indian actress to be immortalised with a statue, following the likes of Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and other Bollywood actors
