Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > One step forward, another one back: What the Trans Mountain ruling means for Trudeau

One step forward, another one back: What the Trans Mountain ruling means for Trudeau

CBC.ca Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got the ruling he wanted on the much-delayed Trans Mountain project. It's a win for him in a part of the country where he's widely disliked - and a loss in many of the Indigenous communities where the government has struggled to make progress.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News One step forward, another one back: What the Trans Mountain ruling means for Trudeau https://t.co/iv2xBalbBm https://t.co/vq2FHEeDLw 7 minutes ago

CBCEdmonton

CBC Edmonton One step forward, another one back: What the Trans Mountain ruling means for Trudeau https://t.co/47EPw831LJ https://t.co/mRtkv5r9xA 12 minutes ago

calgarynews

calgarynews One step forward, another one back: What the Trans Mountain ruling means for Trudeau https://t.co/AObGfwK0fF 17 minutes ago

natnewswatch

National Newswatch One step forward, another one back: What the Trans Mountain ruling means for Trudeau | CBC News https://t.co/gI0luyrk1j 18 minutes ago

CBCPolitics

CBC Politics One step forward, another one back: What the Trans Mountain ruling means for Trudeau https://t.co/8J1wSwAQ1H #hw… https://t.co/EXLeOnjNbu 25 minutes ago

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes One step forward, another one back: What the Trans Mountain ruling means for Trudeau | CBC News… https://t.co/xMTom4YmMP 35 minutes ago

Canada_News_

Canada One step forward, another one back: What the Trans Mountain ruling means for Trudeau #CanadaNews https://t.co/rEUPh0fhgW 36 minutes ago

CBCOttawa

CBC Ottawa One step forward, another one back: What the Trans Mountain ruling means for Trudeau https://t.co/zX4HpKVIQ8… https://t.co/lZPzndpCPu 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.