A U.S. court blamed Roundup for causing cancer. Then Canada defended the herbicide, emails show

CBC.ca Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Agriculture Ministry officials worried the government's position on the health risks of Canada's most widely used herbicide were "contradictory" following a landmark California court ruling blaming glyphosate for causing cancer, internal emails show.
