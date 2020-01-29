Global  

British scientist makes breakthrough in race for coronavirus vaccine: Sky

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A leading British scientist has made a significant breakthrough in the race for a coronavirus vaccine by reducing a part of the normal development time from "two to three years to just 14 days", Sky news reported.
The UK's reseach institutions are gearing up to provide a coronavirus vaccine that could be ready by next year.

As the death toll from the new coronavirus jumped to 132, Johnson & Johnson said it is working on developing a vaccine to stop the outbreak that has infected thousands in China. Colette Luke reports

Recent related news from verified sources

The vaccine will be too late for this current outbreak but it will be crucial if there is another one, Sky said. ;
Jerusalem Post

Australia scientists to share lab-grown coronavirus to hasten vaccine efforts

A team of scientists in Australia said on Wednesday they have successfully developed a lab-grown version of the new coronavirus, the first to be recreated...
Reuters

