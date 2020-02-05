Global  

Pelosi rips Trump State of the Union speech in half

Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Pelosi rips Trump State of the Union speech in halfUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a wordless reaction to President Trump's combative State of the Union Speech on Tuesday — she tore her copy of it in half at the end of the address. The extraordinary gesture of disdain exemplified the partisan divide lingering over Washington as the Senate prepares to vote Wednesday on the two articles of impeachment passed by the Democratic House. Republicans, who hold a 53-47 majority in...
News video: Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech

Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech 00:20

 Following U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped a paper copy of the speech behind the president's back. Soon after, she explained to reporters why she tore it up.

Pelosi Rips Up Trump’s Speech [Video]Pelosi Rips Up Trump’s Speech

Although not mentioned, the impeachment hearings dominated the State of the Union as Donald Trump seemed to ignore House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s handshake, with her later tearing up his speech behind..

Party divisions on display as Trump gives annual State of the Union address [Video]Party divisions on display as Trump gives annual State of the Union address

Party divisions on display as Trump gives annual State of the Union address

Nancy Pelosi tears Donald Trump's State of the Union speech: Was trying to find 'one page with truth'

*Washington D.C.:* The ultimate climax of Donald Trump's nearly one hour of speech at the State of Union address on Tuesday (local time) was not when the US...
Pelosi tears up copy of Trump's State of the Union speech

A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump snubbing...
randyjohnnysam1

Randy Standfield RT @thehill: WATCH: Pelosi rips up Trump speech at conclusion of #StateOfTheUnion https://t.co/2it9CPHBJx https://t.co/nkokggacso 3 seconds ago

EthicalMachine

Ethical Machine🌊🌊🌊🇺🇸#HumanityFirst🧢☂️ RT @ABC: Speaker Pelosi says she tore up her copy of Pres. Trump's State of the Union speech "because it was a manifesto of mistruths." htt… 7 seconds ago

zebralee

Lisa A Eaton Donald Trump Gave a Terrible State of the Union Speech. Nancy Pelosi Ripped It Up. #SmartNews 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/Qyda0p5PEd 10 seconds ago

impeachedPres45

Lisa Anne RT @ABCPolitics: NEW: The Trump campaign responds to Nancy Pelosi ripping up Trump's #SOTU speech: “She might as well rip up any plans for… 19 seconds ago

Jessica23ABC

Jessica Harrington RT @ABC: Standing behind President Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up a copy of his State of the Union address as soon as he is done deliv… 19 seconds ago

Sassysally727

SARA BLANKENSHIP RT @NBCNews: "The manifesto of mistruths presented in page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for everyone who ex… 22 seconds ago

jill_dines1

Jill Dines RT @EyesOnQ: Nancy Pelosi RIPS UP Donald Trump's speech: State of the Union ends in open warfare between speaker and president as he praise… 23 seconds ago

MRoyal88

Royalty RT @RawStory: WATCH: Nancy Pelosi rips up Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech -- with him standing right in front of her https://t.co/… 29 seconds ago

