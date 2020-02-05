Pelosi rips Trump State of the Union speech in half

Randy Standfield RT @thehill: WATCH: Pelosi rips up Trump speech at conclusion of #StateOfTheUnion https://t.co/2it9CPHBJx https://t.co/nkokggacso 3 seconds ago Ethical Machine🌊🌊🌊🇺🇸#HumanityFirst🧢☂️ RT @ABC: Speaker Pelosi says she tore up her copy of Pres. Trump's State of the Union speech "because it was a manifesto of mistruths." htt… 7 seconds ago Lisa A Eaton Donald Trump Gave a Terrible State of the Union Speech. Nancy Pelosi Ripped It Up. #SmartNews 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/Qyda0p5PEd 10 seconds ago Lisa Anne RT @ABCPolitics: NEW: The Trump campaign responds to Nancy Pelosi ripping up Trump's #SOTU speech: “She might as well rip up any plans for… 19 seconds ago Jessica Harrington RT @ABC: Standing behind President Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up a copy of his State of the Union address as soon as he is done deliv… 19 seconds ago SARA BLANKENSHIP RT @NBCNews: "The manifesto of mistruths presented in page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for everyone who ex… 22 seconds ago Jill Dines RT @EyesOnQ: Nancy Pelosi RIPS UP Donald Trump's speech: State of the Union ends in open warfare between speaker and president as he praise… 23 seconds ago Royalty RT @RawStory: WATCH: Nancy Pelosi rips up Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech -- with him standing right in front of her https://t.co/… 29 seconds ago