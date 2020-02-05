Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > WATCH: Virat Kohli's fielding masterclass to dismiss Henry Nicholls during NZ vs IND 1st ODI will leave you in awe

WATCH: Virat Kohli's fielding masterclass to dismiss Henry Nicholls during NZ vs IND 1st ODI will leave you in awe

DNA Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Earlier, India hoisted a massive target of 348 runs while batting first.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Pulippaani

Pulippaani Siddhar RT @dna: WATCH: Virat Kohli's fielding masterclass to dismiss Henry Nicholls during NZ vs IND 1st ODI will leave you in awe . . . #NZvIND #… 20 minutes ago

dna

DNA WATCH: Virat Kohli's fielding masterclass to dismiss Henry Nicholls during NZ vs IND 1st ODI will leave you in awe… https://t.co/PFgYB17xVu 35 minutes ago

CricFit

CricFit Outstanding fielding by @imVkohli 💪😎👏👑 #NZvIND #ViratKohli #KingKohli #TeamIndia https://t.co/E339gSAqFp 1 hour ago

latestly

LatestLY Virat Kohli's Sensational Fielding Results in Henry Nicholls' Run Out During India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2020 (Wat… https://t.co/UW71IsJacO 1 hour ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine A stunning piece of fielding! #Cricket #ViratKohli #INDvNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND #HenryNicholls #BCCI #Hamilton… https://t.co/kWi8kYvgDi 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.