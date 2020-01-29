Global  

Sarah Abitbol: Athletes back ice skater after rape allegation

BBC News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
France's top athletes sign a letter backing skater Sarah Abitbol, who says her coach raped her.
French ice skating coaches face multiple rape claims

Former world bronze medal winning skater Sarah Abitbol was at the forefront on Wednesday of new revelations about sexual abuse in French sport.
France 24

French prosecutors to investigate rape claim of ice skating champion

French skater Sarah Abitbol says her former coach, Gilles Beyer, first raped her when she was 15.
BBC News


