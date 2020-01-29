Sarah Abitbol: Athletes back ice skater after rape allegation

France's top athletes sign a letter backing skater Sarah Abitbol, who says her coach raped her.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources French ice skating coaches face multiple rape claims Former world bronze medal winning skater Sarah Abitbol was at the forefront on Wednesday of new revelations about sexual abuse in French sport.

France 24 1 week ago



French prosecutors to investigate rape claim of ice skating champion French skater Sarah Abitbol says her former coach, Gilles Beyer, first raped her when she was 15.

BBC News 17 hours ago





Tweets about this