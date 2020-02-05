Former Eagle found unresponsive on main street in Kalgoorlie Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Former West Coast Eagles star Daniel Kerr has been discovered in medical trouble on the streets of Kalgoorlie and attended to by police. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Kate Hedley Former Eagle found unresponsive on main street in Kalgoorlie https://t.co/Yc5VwIg2vO via @watoday 11 hours ago