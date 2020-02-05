Global  

Gene Reynolds: Tributes paid to Mash and Lou Grant co-creator

BBC News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The former child actor turned Directors Guild of America president helped develop the comedy series.
'M*A*S*H,' 'Lou Grant' co-creator Gene Reynolds dies at 96

Gene Reynolds, who co-created 1970s TV shows "M*A*S*H" and "Lou Grant," has died at 96.
Gene Reynolds, an Architect of ‘M*A*S*H,’ Is Dead at 96

He also helped bring another acclaimed series, “Lou Grant,” to television.
