389 people in detention in J&K under Public Safety Act: Centre

Hindu Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A total of 389 people are currently under detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
