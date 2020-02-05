Students and tourists are advised to "drink responsibly" and avoid travelling alone as assaults rise.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Spain sexual assault: US issues security alert over rise in reported cases https://t.co/3EFj01vDBm https://t.co/hslJ42j5Va 6 minutes ago Nukta 360 Spain sexual assault: US issues security alert over rise in reported cases https://t.co/p8WxehyKlk https://t.co/Akrz98V4T5 13 minutes ago Betty W. Kelly Spain sexual assault: US issues security alert over rise in reported cases https://t.co/GdQHQLe2ny 14 minutes ago The Real News pro! Spain sexual assault: US issues security alert over rise in reported cases https://t.co/b92KXex3MF 17 minutes ago HSOGM Another Dump of a Country - BBC News - Spain sexual assault: US issues security alert over rise in reported cases https://t.co/3ILbb4S4MG 18 minutes ago Lee Jay Spain sexual assault: US issues security alert over rise in reported cases https://t.co/fRxCdC6CdR 22 minutes ago Kathe Valentia Spain sexual assault: US issues security alert over rise in reported cases https://t.co/NVKDUwB04l https://t.co/alYzouI6I6 26 minutes ago Eyes On Fox BBC News - Spain sexual assault: US issues security alert over rise in reported cases https://t.co/kr89NqAoFm 35 minutes ago