Late Night on the Iowa Democrats’ Technical Difficulties

“It’s the only thing that happens in Iowa, and still they didn’t get it right,” Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Iowa Democratic Party Releases Some Caucus Results The Iowa caucus tally was delayed nearly a full 24 hours by difficulties reporting votes. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:52Published 8 hours ago Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders In The Lead 1 Day After Iowa Caucus The results followed 24 hours of chaos as technical issues marred the complicated caucus process, forcing state officials to apologize and raising questions about Iowa's traditional place atop the.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:48Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources After Caucus Mishaps, Iowa's Role In The Primary Process Is In The Spotlight The disarray following the Iowa Democrats' technical problems with last night's caucus results raise big questions about the future of the state's political role...

NPR 16 hours ago



Eye Opener: Outrage over technical difficulties at Iowa caucus Technical trouble has forced Iowa Democrats to delay the vote count from Monday night’s caucus, though the primary contenders are already looking ahead to New...

CBS News 1 day ago





Tweets about this