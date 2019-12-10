Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > David Price (baseball) > Winners and losers from Dodgers-Red Sox blockbuster trade including Mookie Betts, David Price

Winners and losers from Dodgers-Red Sox blockbuster trade including Mookie Betts, David Price

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Mookie Betts and his former Boston Red Sox teammate, left-hander David Price, in a three-team blockbuster Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: WBZ News Update For February 5

WBZ News Update For February 5 02:07

 Wintry Weather In Forecast; Mookie Betts & David Price Traded; 3 Manchester Officers Stabbed

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Teams of the Decade [Video]Top 10 Teams of the Decade

Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published

Stephen Strasburg to Return to Nationals on $245 Million Deal [Video]Stephen Strasburg to Return to Nationals on $245 Million Deal

Stephen Strasburg to Return to Nationals on $245 Million Deal. Strasburg's seven-year deal is a new record for a pitcher. The deal surpasses David Price's seven-year, $217 million deal with the Boston..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fantasy fallout for Betts, Price

With Mookie Betts and David Price headed to Los Angeles for 2020, how will the departure from Boston impact their fantasy value? Eric Karabell offers up his...
ESPN

Red Sox send '18 MVP Mookie Betts, David Price to Dodgers in blockbuster: reports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to acquire stars Mookie Betts and David Price from Boston Red Sox, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday night.
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

12upSport

12up Mookie Betts is off to LA. Here are the winners and losers from the biggest blockbuster trade in recent memory: https://t.co/eevfyFJl4D 13 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Winners and losers from Dodgers-Red Sox blockbuster trade including Mookie Betts, David Price… https://t.co/jhmNC3kgHD 34 minutes ago

dew1950

David Wagner Winners and losers from Dodgers-Red Sox blockbuster trade including Mookie Betts, David Price https://t.co/2OnBk9q1yE via @usatoday 34 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Winners and losers from Dodgers-Red Sox blockbuster trade including Mookie Betts, David Price https://t.co/2zpUBmGoZy 44 minutes ago

ThePressBoxESPN

The Press Box Winners and losers from #Dodgers #RedSox blockbuster trade including #MookieBetts, David Price https://t.co/aydjMNjBnt 46 minutes ago

BOOMbaca

Chris Bumbaca Gooooooooood morning I wrote about the trade from last night: https://t.co/aO9UxRk7nv 1 hour ago

jim_joyce_hater

Mark Powell Fallout from the Mookie Betts trade, and what it means for the MLB: https://t.co/mrAJcoiFwb 10 hours ago

JasonCWeller

Jason Weller @EephusBlue Winners: Betts, @Dodgers. Losers: Verdugo. He's going from a class team, to a team that cheated. How… https://t.co/nXCbV7hc8b 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.