IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli and Co fined 80% of match fee for slow over-rate in Hamilton

DNA Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
India did not just lose the ODI series opener to New Zealand, but they were also fined 80 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in Hamilton.
News video: India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Post-match Analysis from Hamilton

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Post-match Analysis from Hamilton 05:19

 Riding on heroics of Ross Taylor, New Zealand beat India by four wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

