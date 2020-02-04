The takeaway from Iowa: Buttigieg, Sanders won their respective ideological lanes

Figuratively (1/2) Takeaway The center is imploding. Biden’s not viable, Buttigieg’s a one-trick White pony bereft of support… https://t.co/BESlV9cKbz 2 days ago Skip P. I get what she's saying, but Warren's slight overperformance was not the major takeaway from the caucuses. 1) The c… https://t.co/HHQo3GGheg 3 days ago Jordan Fish 🐡 Here’s the takeaway from Iowa: Team Sanders won by helping marginalized communities organize and represent themselv… https://t.co/Cp0JsdhLoc 3 days ago kent matsuoka My biggest takeaway from Iowa is the value of a weighted vote in the primary & the weakness of old white guys in th… https://t.co/GlktWoRAxd 4 days ago The 20th Dryjacker My takeaway from the Iowa Caucuses is that Pete Buttigieg is a very bad boy 4 days ago jose lopez @shaunking @BernieSanders A major takeaway from the #IACaucus that will not get much reporting is how the MSM turne… https://t.co/Lw04r99Rhl 4 days ago Sam Hranac Made me laugh. https://t.co/oU9qpK9AmD 4 days ago mikeijames @raising_hill all i know is that roughly 74% of iowa democrats don’t and that’s the biggest takeaway from that cauc… https://t.co/WzZVxE5vuQ 4 days ago