Dozens of rescue workers killed in second avalanche in Turkey

The Age Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
An avalanche has slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find people missing in an earlier avalanche.
Second Turkey avalanche leaves dozens of rescue workers dead

Second Turkey avalanche leaves dozens of rescue workers dead

 An avalanche has slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find two people missing in an earlier avalanche. The first avalanche killed five people, leaving two others missing. The second avalanche left the death toll for both at around 38.

Avalanche in Turkey wipes out rescue team

Some 300 emergency service workers were called to a highway near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesaray, in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late Tuesday.View on euronews

Second avalanche kills dozens of rescuers in Turkey

Two avalanches in eastern Turkey have killed 38 people, most of them buried by the second snowslide while working to rescue victims of the first, officials said on Wednesday. Lucy Fielder reports.

Turkey: At least eight rescue workers killed responding to second avalanche, says mayor

At least eight rescue workers have been killed and 20 others are feared to have been buried by the second of two avalanches within hours in Turkey.
Independent

Avalanche in Turkey slams into team of rescue workers, at least 17 killed in twin disasters

At least 12 rescue workers were killed and 15 others are believed to be trapped in snow after an avalanche struck the group in Turkey on Wednesday as they were...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Reuters India

