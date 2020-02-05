Dozens of rescue workers killed in second avalanche in Turkey

An avalanche has slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find two people missing in an earlier avalanche. The first avalanche killed five people, leaving two others missing. The second avalanche left the death toll for both at around 38.
Some 300 emergency service workers were called to a highway near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesaray, in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late Tuesday.View on euronews
At least 12 rescue workers were killed and 15 others are believed to be trapped in snow after an avalanche struck the group in Turkey on Wednesday as they were...