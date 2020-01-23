Global  

Venezuela opposition leader plans to visit Trump Wednesday

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will visit U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, according to a tweet from Guaido's press team the day after Trump used a national address to support Guaido's effort oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
