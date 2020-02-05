Global  

California firefighters return from battling Australia fires

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Twenty firefighters from California returned to the United States on Wednesday after spending nearly a month battling wildfires in Australia. The firefighters based at Angeles National Forest arrived at Los Angeles International Airport and were scheduled to reunite with their families at a city fire station. The group had worked with […]
SoCal Firefighters Return From Australia [Video]SoCal Firefighters Return From Australia

Twenty Angeles National Forest firefighters who traveled to Australia to help battle the bushfires which have ravaged the island nation for nearly six months returned home Wednesday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:47Published

Angeles National Forest Firefighters Return From Australia [Video]Angeles National Forest Firefighters Return From Australia

The crew had spent almost a month down under helping to battle the Australia wildfires. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:20Published

