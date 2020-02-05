California firefighters return from battling Australia fires Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Twenty firefighters from California returned to the United States on Wednesday after spending nearly a month battling wildfires in Australia. The firefighters based at Angeles National Forest arrived at Los Angeles International Airport and were scheduled to reunite with their families at a city fire station. The group had worked with […] 👓 View full article

