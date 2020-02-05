Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Indonesia > Indonesia woman spared jail for taking dog into a mosque

Indonesia woman spared jail for taking dog into a mosque

BBC News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A video of the mentally ill woman entering a mosque in Indonesia with a dog went viral last year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

benedictrogers

Benedict Rogers BBC News - Indonesia woman spared jail for taking dog into a mosque https://t.co/2yr6RGzTIN 20 minutes ago

brad_bartender

Brad RT @BBCWorld: Indonesia woman spared jail for taking dog into a mosque https://t.co/22WZke8zbV 41 minutes ago

PaulineGinsberg

Pauline Ginsberg Indonesia woman spared jail for taking dog into a mosque https://t.co/lbGwM8x9pK 49 minutes ago

TayaAmritsaria3

Taaya Amritsaria Indonesia woman spared jail for taking dog into a mosque https://t.co/zyizkWaK8I 2 hours ago

dfrankenhuis

David Frankenhuis BBC News - Indonesia woman spared jail for taking dog into a mosque https://t.co/QaMVGxdQY9 4 hours ago

lavitaesemplice

sans RT @ROBZIK: BBC News - Indonesia woman spared jail for taking dog into a mosque https://t.co/PijIgCiTsg 4 hours ago

ROBZIK

ROBERTO ZICHITTELLA BBC News - Indonesia woman spared jail for taking dog into a mosque https://t.co/PijIgCiTsg 4 hours ago

dagfinnanders5

Dagfinn Anders Indonesia woman spared jail for taking dog into a mosque https://t.co/ntLAbSuU4l https://t.co/7ZO0QoyfIm 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.