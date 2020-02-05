Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Plane Skids Off Runway in Istanbul, Injuring at Least 52 People

Plane Skids Off Runway in Istanbul, Injuring at Least 52 People

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A Pegasus Airlines passenger plane broke into at least two pieces, and video broadcast by the Turkish news media showed people clambering out onto a wing.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Plane skids off runway in Istanbul leaving passengers injured

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul leaving passengers injured 00:34

 A plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces. Authorities have said at least 52 passengers were injured in the incident.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul, no fatalities - minister [Video]Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul, no fatalities - minister

A plane flying into Istanbul&apos;s Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway and crashed on Wednesday but there were no fatalities, Turkish Transport Minister Cahit Turhan said...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Horrifying footage of plane SNAPPED in half at Istanbul airport leaving 52 injured [Video]Horrifying footage of plane SNAPPED in half at Istanbul airport leaving 52 injured

The shocking footage is seen at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen airport on Wednesday (February 5) as a plane skids off the runway and snaps in two. "We drove on the road, it was raining heavily and we..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Plane skids off runway and breaks up in Istanbul, 120 injured

A Pegasus Airlines plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport skidded off the end of the wet runway and broke into three pieces after landing on...
Reuters India Also reported by •BBC NewsSeattle TimesFrance 24New Zealand HeraldKhaleej TimesUSATODAY.comIndian ExpressSeattlePI.comReuters

News24.com | WATCH: Dozens injured as plane breaks apart after skidding off track at Istanbul airport

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya says at least 52 people were injured when a plane carrying 171 passengers and six crew members from Turkey's western province of...
News24 Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

Poppy____1

⚡Unstoppable Raj Bhagwandin⚡🇬🇾 RT @AJEnglish: At least 52 people injured after plane skids off airport runway in Istanbul, Turkey https://t.co/XmXsKQMOAd https://t.co/E8O… 4 seconds ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @_CoaTD: Breaking News folks! Hope everyone is ok? ‘Turkey plane skids off runway and splits in Istanbul’ https://t.co/DY6KnbXPZ4 5 seconds ago

suelypess

Su. 🇧🇷 RT @BNONews: BREAKING: Plane skids off runway in Sabiha Gokcen International airport in Istanbul; unknown if there are victims https://t.co… 17 seconds ago

jocve

manu+ RT @BBCWorld: Plane skids off runway and breaks into three pieces at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport — no reported fatalities https://t.… 20 seconds ago

walterarseneau1

WALTER ARSENEAULT RT @breakingavnews: A Pegasus airlines aircraft has crashed off the end of the runway at Istanbul Sabiha Gocken Airport. Injuries currently… 20 seconds ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @LoopNewsTT: Plane skids off Istanbul runway, breaks into pieces; 52 hurt https://t.co/OAQiyYlCPq https://t.co/msDTqAy6Xv 21 seconds ago

ipd297

Indupallav297 RT @ndtv: Turkish plane with 177 onboard skids off runway in Istanbul airport, splits into 3 parts. https://t.co/g2VZ5YFZDo https://t.co/2J… 36 seconds ago

NewsbreakCanada

Newsbreak Canada #Plane skids off #runway at Istanbul airport, all passengers evacuated, media reports say https://t.co/STROprYyUh 39 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.