Judge rules against women seeking admission to Yale frats

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed nearly all claims in a lawsuit that sought to force all-male fraternities at Yale University to admit women, saying both fraternities and sororities are specifically excluded from a federal law that bans discrimination based on gender in education. U.S. District Judge Victor Bolden in Bridgeport issued […]
News video: Judge Dismisses Lawsuit From Women Seeking To Join Yale Fraternities

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit From Women Seeking To Join Yale Fraternities 00:39

 A federal judge has dismissed nearly all claims in a lawsuit that sought to force all-male fraternities at Yale University to admit women. Katie Johnston reports.

