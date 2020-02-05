Global  

Plane breaks into pieces after skidding off runway in Istanbul

euronews Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Plane breaks into pieces after skidding off runway in Istanbul
Plane skids off runway in Istanbul leaving passengers injured

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul leaving passengers injured 00:34

 A plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces. Authorities have said at least 52 passengers were injured in the incident.

Turkish Plane Crashes After Skidding Off Runway In Istanbul

One person was killed and more than 150 were injured in the crash.

Over 100 hurt as Turkish plane breaks up after skidding off Istanbul runway

Over 100 hurt as Turkish plane breaks up after skidding off Istanbul runway

Plane skids off runway and breaks up in Istanbul, 139 injured

A Pegasus Airlines plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport skidded off the end of the wet runway and broke into three pieces after landing on...
Reuters

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, killing three and injuring 179

A Pegasus Airlines plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport skidded off the end of the wet runway and broke into three pieces after landing on...
Reuters

