Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Juan Guaidó > U.S. warns Venezuela's Maduro not to interfere with Juan Guaido's return to Venezuela

U.S. warns Venezuela's Maduro not to interfere with Juan Guaido's return to Venezuela

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The United States on Wednesday warned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday not to interfere with the return of opposition leader Juan Guaido or else face the consequences.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Juan Guaidó Rallies Venezuelan Expats In Miami

Juan Guaidó Rallies Venezuelan Expats In Miami 00:23

 Supporters of acting Venezuelan President Guaidó filled the Miami Convention Center Saturday to hear the opposition leader promise freedom for the country.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands join Madrid rally in support of Venezuela's Guaido [Video]Thousands join Madrid rally in support of Venezuela's Guaido

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido joined thousands of supporters at a demonstration in Madrid on Saturday (January 25th). He arrived earlier in Spain for the last leg of his European..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:27Published

Venezuela's Guaido takes selfie video with thousands at Madrid rally [Video]Venezuela's Guaido takes selfie video with thousands at Madrid rally

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido joined thousands of supporters in Madrid's Puerta del Sol while on a European tour - defying a travel ban to seek support for new elections in his country...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. warns Venezuela's Maduro not to interfere with Guaido's return, puts energy companies on notice

The Trump administration on Wednesday warned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro not to interfere with the return of opposition leader Juan Guaido and floated...
Reuters

Venezuela's Guaido tries to rebuild the momentum to oust Maduro

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has called for "a great mobilisation in Caracas" upon his return to the country after a two-week international tour...
France 24 Also reported by •CBC.caReutersReuters India

Tweets about this

Apex_WW

Apex The #UnitedStates on Wednesday warned #Venezuela|n President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday not to interfere with the… https://t.co/dposhukBCh 6 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse UPDATE 1-U.S. warns Venezuela's Maduro not to interfere with Guaido's return, puts energy companies on notice https://t.co/qxwh998XTY 8 minutes ago

commentoniowa

Comments on Iowa US interferes again, warning Maduro not to interfere w CIA agent/violence instigator Guaido's return in Venezuela U… https://t.co/fbTKGYONqu 17 minutes ago

commentoniowa

Comments on Iowa US “warns” Venezuela's Maduro not to interfere w @CIA’s Guaidó return to incite violence. Who funds Guaidó? #oil W… https://t.co/vTsXiwMJaw 29 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica U.S. warns Venezuela's Maduro not to interfere with Juan Guaido's return to Venezuela: The Unite… https://t.co/rngFQqM0my 35 minutes ago

DanielR485

Daniel Rivero #LASTHOUR | The US warns that Maduro offered Hezbollah a safe haven in Venezuela: “It's a living threat” (VIDEO)… https://t.co/Cp4BOAXjEa 4 days ago

raulg2a

Rg2a RT @DanielR485: #LAST HOUR | The US warns that Maduro offered Hezbollah a safe haven in Venezuela: “It's a living threat” (VIDEO) @realDona… 5 days ago

DanielR485

Daniel Rivero #LAST HOUR | The US warns that Maduro offered Hezbollah a safe haven in Venezuela: “It's a living threat” (VIDEO)… https://t.co/6lKGYIl5Kh 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.